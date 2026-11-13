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Six-Day Manhunt Ends in New Bedford Garage: Flock Tech IDs Cranston Man Within Minutes of Brutal Parking-Lot Stabbing
5 days ago
A 55-year-old Cranston man was taken into custody Thursday morning in New Bedford, Massachusetts, in connection with a November 6 stabbing that left a 46-year-old man critically injured in an apartment complex parking lot.. David Mendez was arrested without incident at approximately 9:30 a.m. inside a garage at a residence...
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