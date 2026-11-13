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'Buy us out!': Neighbors of new data center campus say construction of Project Scissortail has ruined their peace
7 days ago
Last year, Google announced they were behind the construction of two separate multi-billion-dollar data center campuses in Muskogee County. Coined Project Scissortail, the primary campus sits just south of the Muskogee city limits on nearly 420 acres of land. And its boundaries are directly across from a row of residential homes – with only the width of a county road separating them.
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