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New to Streaming: The End of Oak Street, Being Heumann, Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty!, Paper Trail & More
By Jordan Raup,7 days ago
Each week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here. American Doctor (Poh Si Teng) Poh Si Teng’s American Doctor is a harrowing, heartbreaking portrait of Palestinian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian doctors who...