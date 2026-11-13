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DKIM in CNAME vs TXT Record: Which One Should You Use?
By Nshan Manoukian,4 days ago
Originally published at DKIM in CNAME vs TXT Record: Which One Should You Use? by Nshan Manoukian. Email authentication can get confusing when you’re setting up DKIM for your domain. Your email service provider may ask you to publish a TXT record, while another may provide a CNAME record. Both serve the same purpose, but the way they work and how you manage them are different.