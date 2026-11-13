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Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic Preview & Game Thread: Finally, a real chance
By Jack Trehearne,7 days ago
The schedule-makers have blessed the Bucks with a winnable basketball game. Rejoice!. The Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic tonight in a game they at least have a puncher’s chance in, and that is a wonderful thing. As we all know, the Bucks have lost eight in a row and, if you remove the garbage-time comeback against the Lakers, have been blown out in four straight games. As a result, they rank in the bottom three in both offensive and defensive efficiency for the season, making tonight’s game against the Magic even more crucial.