undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The B-Sides of Kurt Russell with Cory Everett
By Dan Mecca,5 days ago
Welcome to The B-Side! Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between. Today we talk about Kurt Russell! Disney kid-turned-movie star, Russell has established himself over these last seven decades as an intelligent, charming rapscallion. Our B-Sides include Tango & Cash, Unlawful Entry, Executive Decision, and Soldier. Our guest is the great Cory Everett, dear friend and creator of Cinephile: a Card Game and the new game We Pitch You a Movie Christmas!