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Bills vs Jets Preview as 7-1 Buffalo Visits a Struggling Division Rival
By impossiblepheasant18,5 days ago
Home / Bills vs Jets Preview as Unbeaten Road Warriors Face a Division Rival. The 7-1 Bills visit the 2-7 Jets on Sunday, November 15, at 1 p.m. ET, and on paper this is the most lopsided AFC East matchup of the season. On paper is doing a lot of work in that sentence, though. It’s a short week, a road game and a division rival with nothing to lose, which is exactly the kind of Sunday that has bitten us before. Here’s what we’re working with.