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Around the SEC: November 14-15 Football Schedule, Kickoff Times, TV and Radio Info
By Evelyn Van Pelt,7 days ago
OXFORD, Miss. – It is another full league-only weekend in the SEC, with eight conference games and all 16 teams in action. Saturday starts with Alabama at Vanderbilt at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network, and Auburn visits Mississippi State at 3:15 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Ole Miss at Oklahoma was moved to Sunday at noon CT on SEC Network.
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