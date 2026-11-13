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Merab Dvalishvili released from Abu Dhabi jail following wild brawl
By Ryan Harkness,7 days ago
Merab Dvalishvili put out a call for help after being arrested in Abu Dhabi, and Real American Freestyle answered it. Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili got jumped in the United Arab Emirates capital by Usman Nurmagomedov and several others, leading to a big brawl. Abu Dhabi authorities didn’t seem to care too much who started the fracas, arresting everyone who participated, even those filming.