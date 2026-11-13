undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kayla Harrison wants Amanda Nunes rematch at 145 pounds after beating her at UFC 334
By Ryan Harkness,7 days ago
There’s a lot of speculation that UFC 334 may feature the first championship double-retirement fight, with both Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes potentially walking away from the sport following their women’s bantamweight superfight. But if Harrison is considering it, she’s also considering another path: a second fight with Nunes for the 145 pound belt.