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Finding a balance between modesty, self-expression
By Gallupsun Staff,7 days ago
Following parental feedback, Gallup-McKinley County Schools updated its student dress code to better balance standard expectations with modern affordability and style. According to the student handbook, the policy aims to “promote a positive and respectful learning environment while allowing individual expression.” During the Sept. 17 school board meeting, Superintendent Jvanna Hanks II explained that the district’s policy subcommittee revised the guidelines after listening directly to community concerns.