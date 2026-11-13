undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blink-182 and Bring Me The Horizon will headline Download Festival 2027: dates, full lineup and how to buy tickets
By Amy Houghton,4 days ago
Next summer’s festival headliners are coming in thick and fast. Fatboy Slim and Robbie Williams are going to be at the Isle of Wight Festival, Phoebe Bridgers has been announced for All Points East and Bon Jovi is lined up for BST Hyde Park. Now, the UK’s metalheads have been given something to get excited about.