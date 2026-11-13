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CFTC Chair Selig tells CNBC crypto industry is embracing agency rules as legislation hopes fade
By Talia Kaplan@taliakaplan,5 days ago
CFTC Chairman Michael Selig says major crypto exchanges and new entrants are showing interest in using the agency's federal oversight framework. The CFTC published an advance notice on Oct. 5 seeking comment on a framework for retail crypto commodity transactions after the Senate failed to advance the Clarity Act on Sept. 15.
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