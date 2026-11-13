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Zuni woman sentenced for involuntary manslaughter
By Gallupsun Staff,5 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE — A Zuni woman was sentenced to 30 months in prison Oct. 29 after her 2-month-old daughter died from asphyxiation. According to court documents, on the night of Jan. 25, 2025, Miranda Cachini, 27, drank alcoholic beverages and fell asleep while breastfeeding her 2-month-old daughter in bed. During the night, Cachini rolled over on top of the baby, causing her to pass away by asphyxiation.
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