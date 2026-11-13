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Mauricio Pochettino to leave USMNT for Manchester United
By Donald Wine II,5 days ago
It’s official. This morning, U.S. Soccer announced that United States Men’s National Team coach Mauricio Pochettino will depart the federation to take over as head coach for Manchester United. Pochettino will make the move after coaching his final two matches with the USMNT tomorrow and on Tuesday against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.