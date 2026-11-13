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Check whose name your web address is in, and when it ends
By Jack Beckett,7 days ago
Your web address does two jobs. It is how people reach your website, and it is the part after the @ in your business email. For a name ending in .com, .net or .org, letting it expire turns both off. ICANN, which accredits the companies that register those names, says the shutdown is deliberate. It is a last notice that the name has lapsed, so you can act.
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