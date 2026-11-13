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Central Town Council Advances Over $530,000 in Town Improvement Projects
By Kevin D. Hollis,4 days ago
Central Town Council unanimously approved the first reading of a funding package for several municipal projects, anchored by $220,000 for new public basketball courts that Councilman Curtis Peek proposed naming the Joe Moss Unity in the Community Park. Other allocations include $54,000 combined for a Main Street crosswalk and nine flashing crosswalk signs, $50,000 for a Main Street pocket park, $40,000 for Bolick Field lights, $40,000 for crushed asphalt on Disc Golf Road, and $13,000 total for website accessibility upgrades and a police ATV. The plan also designates $50,000 to restore the old Central jail into a tourism office and event restrooms, $50,000 for new Town Hall flooring, and $18,000 for depot insulation.