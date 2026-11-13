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Chillicothe Police Crime Log – November 12, 2026
By The Guardian,7 days ago
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 16 incidents on November 12, 2026, ranging from theft and breaking and entering complaints to disorderly conduct, traffic crashes, and a reported disturbance involving possible gunshots. Notable calls included a breaking and entering investigation on East Water Street, a hit-skip crash investigation on Enterprise Place, a panic alarm at a North Bridge Street marijuana dispensary, and a report of consecutive gunshots near North Bridge and East Main streets that turned out to be a backfiring vehicle.