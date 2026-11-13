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Savoia-Marchetti S.55X Replica Unveiled at Volandia After a Decade of Volunteer Work
By Moreno Aguiari,5 days ago
After ten years and more than 12,000 hours of volunteer labor, a full-scale museum replica of Savoia-Marchetti S.55X I-BALB was officially unveiled at Volandia on Saturday, October 24, 2026. The ceremony at the aviation museum near Milan Malpensa Airport, Italy, marked the completion of a project that brought together former SIAI-Marchetti employees, engineers, craftspeople, and aviation enthusiasts.