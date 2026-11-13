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Public Hearing Set for Rezoning of 100-Acre Lake Keowee Peninsula
By Kevin D. Hollis,4 days ago
The Seneca Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, at City Hall to consider a rezoning request for more than 100 acres on a Lake Keowee peninsula at 134 Indian Oaks Road, accessible via South Cove Road. Real estate development company Keowee Bluff LLC is seeking a zoning change for the property, currently zoned Planned Development – Residential (PD-R), to build a low-density residential development featuring single-family homes, cottages, and lakefront lots. The request follows the rejection earlier this year of a previous proposal for the same site that would have included a hotel.