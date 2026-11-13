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South Carolina Forestry Commission Urges Caution Amid Heightened Wildfire Risk
By Kevin D. Hollis,4 days ago
The South Carolina Forestry Commission is urging residents to use extra vigilance with any outdoor burning today and through the weekend as dry, breezy weather continues to elevate wildfire danger across the state. Following a cold front that moved in yesterday afternoon, sustained winds, high gusts, and dropping relative humidity are creating conditions where fires can easily ignite and spread rapidly—with humidity levels expected to drop even lower tomorrow. Forestry officials continue to monitor conditions alongside the National Weather Service and advise postponing outdoor burning until the gusty winds subside.