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No Charges to Be Filed Following Seneca Recreation Department Audit
By Kevin D. Hollis,4 days ago
Months after the Seneca City Council voted to investigate the city recreation department, City Administrator Scott Moulder provided an update on the findings. While an independent audit indicated the possibility of missing funds, Moulder stated that the report was turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and following discussions with the Solicitor, both parties decided not to pursue the case.