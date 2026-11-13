undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man Injured in Shooting at Anderson Hotel; Police Seek Tips
By Kevin D. Hollis,4 days ago
The Anderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Horizon Inn and Suites on North Main Street. Responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen before EMS transported him to AnMed for treatment, though his condition and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released. No suspect has been identified, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call Anderson Police at 864-260-4444 or leave an anonymous tip with Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-917-8477.