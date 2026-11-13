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Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core Is Free to Play on Steam Until November 16
By Arkadiy Andrienko,5 days ago
Ghost Ship Games has kicked off a Steam free weekend for the cooperative roguelite shooter Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, and the Early Access game is also discounted by 50%. It remains available on Steam through November 16, 2026, according to the publisher's announcement. The game is also listed as an Early Access title on Steam.