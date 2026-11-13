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Witch on the Holy Night Film Collabs with Japanese Food Delivery Service Demae-can
By Orpheus Joshua,7 days ago
Japanese food delivery service Demae-can has announced a collaboration with the upcoming Witch on the Holy Night film, featuring merchandise and promotional rewards. The campaign, titled Witch on the Holy Night Food, will run in Japan from November 13 through November 26, 2026. During the campaign, customers who register for...