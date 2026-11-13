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Witch on the Holy Night x JR Central Collaboration Details Voice Drama, New Aoko and Alice Artwork, and Merchandise
By Orpheus Joshua,5 days ago
The previously announced collaboration between the upcoming Witch on the Holy Night film and JR Central’s Oshi-tabi travel campaign in Japan has been detailed. The event will run from November 28, 2026, through February 28, 2027. Passengers traveling aboard the Tokaido Shinkansen can access special audio content through the event website.