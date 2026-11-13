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A Certain Magical Index and Scientific Railgun Get Official Tokiwadai and Sakugawa School Uniform Cosplay Collections
By Orpheus Joshua,4 days ago
Japanese cosplay apparel manufacturer COSPA, through its COSPATIO brand, has announced a new collection of officially licensed school uniforms inspired by A Certain Magical Index and A Certain Scientific Railgun. The lineup includes redesigned versions of the Tokiwadai Middle School and Sakugawa Middle School uniforms worn by characters such as...