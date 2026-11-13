undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man Avoided Getting His Daughter Medical Attention for Third-Degree Burns So He Could Film a Music Video
7 days ago
A Pittsburgh man is accused of delaying medical treatment for his 19-month-old daughter, who was suffering from severe burns, medical attention so he could avoid jail and film a music video. Aubre McClendon was arrested on Tuesday, November 10, and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to court...