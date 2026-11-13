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Houston neighborhood named a cancer cluster in 2019 still awaits air, soil, and water test results
7 days ago
Families in Houston's Fifth Ward are still waiting for air, soil, and water testing results years after Texas designated their neighborhood a cancer cluster in 2019. Residents maintain that federal officials are keeping them in the dark about conditions around their homes by withholding that critical information, according to ABC13.