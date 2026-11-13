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Nvidia Fallout Widens: Commerce Secretary Lutnick To Appear Voluntarily Before Senate, Huang Agrees To Testify Before Thanksgiving
By Prabhjote Gill,5 days ago
Earlier this week, Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott also asked former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to appear before the panel. Huang has agreed to testify before House committees in a closed-door session before Thanksgiving, House Foreign Affairs Chair Brian Mast said Thursday. Reuters reported that more than $3 billion in...