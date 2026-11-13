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Jones Widens Lead to 262 Votes in District 7 as Election Certification Faces Delay
7 days ago
Democrat Spencer Jones has expanded his lead over Republican Dawn Pulliam to 262 votes in the race for Anne Arundel County Council District 7, but the election remains uncertified as additional ballots are counted. The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections is expected to miss its Friday, November 13 certification deadline, with certification now likely on Monday, November 16.