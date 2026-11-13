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Things To Do In Southern Maryland Nov. 13 Through Nov. 19, 2026
By Jessica Jennings,5 days ago
SOUTHERN MARYLAND — Get a first look inside the new visitor center at Historic St. Mary’s City on Saturday, or head to Solomons to see moon jellyfish at the Calvert Marine Museum’s Jellyfish Day. In Pomfret, McDonough High School turns the board-game whodunit “Clue” into a night out, with two matinees if you’d rather catch the mystery before dinner.
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