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Northfield girls hockey prepares for new season with first game in new ice arena
4 days ago
Northfield girls hockey will open its 2026-2027 season in a new home Friday, Nov. 13, when the team takes the ice for its first official game at the new Hasse Ryt-Way Arena. The Raiders will host Mound-Westonka at 7:15 p.m., marking the beginning of a season that brings new facilities, returning talent and high expectations following another successful campaign last year.