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RB Leipzig sensation Antonio Nusa breaks silence on sensational Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumours
By Donny Afroni,5 days ago
The 21-year-old Norwegian international has seen his profile explode this autumn following a string of decisive performances in Germany. His form has not gone unnoticed in England, where Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly leading a pack of elite clubs monitoring the attacker’s progress. Despite the noise, Nusa insists he is staying grounded while acknowledging the headlines.