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MSFT Stock Slides Pre-Market as the Microsoft 365 Outage Hitting Outlook, Teams and Copilot Runs Into Day Two
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,3 days ago
MSFT stock traded at $508.51 before the bell at 10:56 GMT on Friday, down 2.77% from Thursday’s close, according to Yahoo Finance. That puts Microsoft within $3.51 of the $505 bear reference FinanceFeeds set when the shares closed at $545.18 on 9 November, with a Microsoft 365 outage that began around 1 p.m. ET Thursday still unresolved.