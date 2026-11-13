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ESP32 Cryptocurrency Projects: How to Build a Bitcoin Price Ticker, Hardware Wallet, and Mining Experiment With a Low-Cost Microcontroller
By Damilola Esebame,7 days ago
An ESP32-based Bitcoin price ticker requires components costing $10 to $15, pulling price data from free APIs like CoinGecko or Binance, with refresh rates of 30 to 60 seconds. Open-source firmware projects like Bitcoin Card Wallet and LNbits turn supported ESP32 hardware into functional cold wallets capable of creating wallets,...