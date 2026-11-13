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smartTrade Buys Celoxica, Adding Execution Infrastructure Across 80-Plus Venues
By Rick Steves,4 days ago
SmartTrade Technologies has acquired Celoxica, extending its electronic trading and payments business into specialist execution infrastructure for listed equities, futures, fixed income and options. Celoxica brings software and hardware-accelerated services across more than 80 venues, giving smartTrade a broader position in the technology used between a trading decision and its arrival at an exchange.