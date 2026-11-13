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Cold front to usher in lows in the 50s for parts of South Florida this weekend
By Adam Berg,5 days ago
South Florida is trading the warmth and humidity for a refreshing taste of fall this weekend. A cold front moving through early this afternoon will usher in cooler, drier air, with clouds gradually clearing by the evening. That will set the stage for a chilly Saturday morning, with forecast lows of 59 degrees at Miami International Airport, 57 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 68 in Key West.
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