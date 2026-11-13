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Xavi vows to solve Donyell Malen 'riddle' and unleash unstoppable Roma form for the Netherlands
By Donny Afroni,7 days ago
There is currently no greater puzzle within the Dutch national team setup than the discrepancy between Malen’s club exploits and his international contributions. While the forward has been in world-class form for AS Roma, he has remained strangely quiet in front of goal for the Netherlands. Xavi is now making it his personal mission to ignite the striker’s potential on the world stage, emphasizing the importance of mental fortitude and self-belief.