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Too many bears? Some want to expand black bear hunting in Eastern Kentucky
By Liam Niemeyer,3 days ago
A black bear seen on Ivy Street next to a trash bag and a knocked over trash bin in Harlan, Kentucky. (Courtesy Joe Meadors) Over the course of his decades in Harlan, Mayor Joe Meadors has seen a resurgence of wildlife, including deer, elk, and turkeys that he never really saw as a kid growing up in Eastern Kentucky. He’s glad to “have them all” around his community.