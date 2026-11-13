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Unocoin Probes Suspected BitGo Wallet Recovery Exploit
By Abdelaziz Fathi,7 days ago
Indian cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin is investigating whether a recovery mechanism in BitGo multisignature wallets was exploited to execute unauthorized cryptocurrency transfers, as its platform remains suspended following a security breach detected on November 6. In a November 13 update, Unocoin said BitGo had confirmed that its enterprise account was frozen...