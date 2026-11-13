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76% of Quant Professionals See a Widening Skills Gap as AI Expands Their Work
By Rick Steves,7 days ago
Some 76% of respondents to a CQF Institute survey of quantitative finance professionals believe the gap between required skills and available talent has widened, as artificial intelligence adds new demands to jobs already combining mathematics, programming and financial knowledge. The survey of 135 professionals globally points to pressure on recruitment and training, although its size and scope limit how far the findings can be generalised across the industry.