undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties November 13th
By Marshel Couso,4 days ago
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: A chance of rain and snow before 10am, then rain between 10am and 4pm, then rain and snow likely after 4pm. Snow level 6900 feet. High near 47. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.