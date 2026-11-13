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FSB Sets Four Priorities for Türkiye as Stablecoin Oversight Remains Incomplete
By Rick Steves,7 days ago
The Financial Stability Board has identified four priorities for strengthening Türkiye’s crypto framework: operational financial-stability monitoring, a dedicated stablecoin regime, stronger supervision and enforcement, and more effective cross-border cooperation. Its peer review recognises progress in bringing crypto businesses under oversight, but draws a distinction between regulating individual service providers and understanding risks that could spread across the wider financial system.