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Portugal squad to wear No.7 shirts in ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo tribute following international retirement
By Donny Afroni,4 days ago
The Portuguese national team is set to deliver a historic tribute to Ronaldo this Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Braga. In a move that highlights the immense impact the forward had on his country, every member of the matchday squad will take to the pitch wearing the iconic number 7 jersey during the pre-match ceremonies. This special event is scheduled to take place before their fifth-round clash in Nations League Group A4.