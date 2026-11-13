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Kevin De Bruyne to PSV? Napoli star breaks silence on shock Eredivisie transfer links
By Donny Afroni,7 days ago
De Bruyne has addressed the growing reports linking him with a surprising move to PSV, though the experienced midfielder stopped short of ruling out a return to the Low Countries. Following Belgium's recent international fixture against Turkey, the 35-year-old was questioned directly about the interest from the Philips Stadion. While he refused to confirm any deal, his cryptic responses have only added fuel to the fire regarding a potential winter exit from Napoli.