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Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: $170 Friday After Jensen Huang Resigns and Colette Kress Steps In, Bull $187, Bear $149
By Tobi Opeyemi Amure,5 days ago
Updated 13 November 2026, before the US open. Nvidia (NVDA) was quoted at $169.96 in premarket trading at 6:52 a.m. ET on Friday, up 2.3 percent from Thursday’s $166.19 close (CoinCentral, Finviz). Thursday was the first session after Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive; the stock fell as low as $148.80 before closing down 4.34 percent. Verdict: buyers are testing whether Thursday’s low was the bottom, with results due on 17 November. Reference levels: $187 above, $149 below.