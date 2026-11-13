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Feedzai Adds AI-Agent Detection as Banks Reassess Trust After Login
By Rick Steves,5 days ago
The company’s proposition is to help banks distinguish unwanted agents from those acting on customers’ instructions while continuing to assess human sessions for compromise or manipulation. That creates a more demanding decision than simply identifying a bot. A bank needs to understand the relationship among the customer, device and agent, as well as the activity being attempted and the permissions that should apply.