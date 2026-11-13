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Brooklyn building collapse victims named as city launches safety checks at 100 sites
By ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS,5 days ago
NEW YORK (TNND) — Police have identified the eight people killed when a three-story building collapsed in Brooklyn on Wednesday. The FDNY ended search-and-rescue operations Thursday afternoon, determining no other victims remained in the rubble. Mayor Zohran Mamdani told reporters that six adults and two children were killed, and...