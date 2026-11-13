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'We have full belief' - Dan James backs Wales to silence critics in Norway despite warning of fierce Oslo backlash in Nations League decider
By Adhe Makayasa,7 days ago
James believes his side have the confidence required to pick up a positive result at the Ullevaal Stadion on Saturday, even though the hosts will be desperate for revenge. After opening their Group A4 campaign with consecutive losses to Portugal and Denmark, Craig Bellamy's men earned their first points in October by coming from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in Cardiff. James netted the equaliser in that victory.